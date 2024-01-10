TX school districts have to find millions of dollars to fund special education after federal ruling

The cuts are a result of a billing disagreement between the state and federal governments dating back to 2017.

Some Texas school districts, including Houston and Cy-Fair ISD, are losing millions of dollars in special education funding after a federal ruling.

School districts in Texas are going to have to find millions of dollars to fund special education after the federal government ruled it would cut $300 million in payments to the state.

The decision has a big impact on both Houston ISD and Cy-Fair ISD, which stand to lose around $10 million each due to the ruling. The move comes after a legal fight lasting several years between the state and federal governments.

According to our partners at the Houston Chronicle, the issue dates back to 2017 when a federal audit found Texas schools were not using proper coding when providing certain medical services to special education students, resulting in overpayments. The feds will pay school districts if they provide certain medical treatment to special education students rather than having a nurse or doctor provide the care.

Federal officials said Texas school districts were paid millions of dollars for services they should not have been compensated for.

The federal government found Texas received $700 million more than it should have, and now the ruling has come down, and the state will receive about $300 million less per year going forward.

School districts are now looking to the state to make up the shortfall.

Special education advocates are hoping the state will make up the difference, but that cannot happen until the next legislative session. In the meantime, some districts will have to make cuts in order to maintain their special education programs.

Schools are bound by law to provide a certain level of services to special education students, so those cuts would likely come from other programs.

