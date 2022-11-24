Houston Zoo Lights may be canceled on Thanksgiving, but guests can use their tickets at later date

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Zoo said Thursday's thunderstorms and lights don't mix well, so the presentation has been canceled.

On Thanksgiving Day, a powerful weather system will drop down just west of Texas, bringing widespread showers and thunderstorms to the state's eastern half.

"The safety of zoo staff, guests, and animals is the zoo's top priority," the park said in a press release.

The Houston Zoo may have canceled TXU Energy's Zoo Lights on Thursday, but that doesn't mean you can't use purchased tickets for another day.

Ticket holders are being asked to check their email for details.

The park also canceled the light show last Saturday due to rainy weather conditions.