Houston Zoo Lights canceled tonight due to rainy weather conditions

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Zoo announced that it is canceling its Zoo Lights on Saturday due to inclement weather conditions.

They said guests who already purchased tickets can visit on a future date. Ticket holders should check their email for details.

"We apologize for the inconvenience, but we want to make sure you have the best and safest experience possible," the Zoo stated on their website.

We'll be dealing with off and on rain showers through the day, though the coverage will gradually be tapering off from widespread rain in the morning to more spotty activity by the evening.

