Join free walk at Houston Zoo to support people living with epilepsy in April

Epilepsy Foundation Texas' COO, Rebecca Moreau, spoke with ABC13 to share what living with epilepsy looks like for many Houstonians.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- For Houstonians living with epilepsy, seizures are a common fear.

Rebecca Moreau, COO of Epilepsy Foundation Texas, said there are more than 40 different kinds of seizures, an electric storm in the brain that presents itself in different ways.

"Falling to the ground and convulsing," Moreau explained. "Sometimes it's staring off into space, sometimes it's dropping down, sometimes it's walking around and wandering around."

Fortunately, advances in medicine and growing resources from groups like EFTX help make overcoming these limitations possible.

That's the mission of the Texas Epilepsy Walk, coming to the Houston Zoo on Sat., April 13.

The free walk seeks to bring awareness and improve quality of life to nearly 300,000 Texans who have been diagnosed with epilepsy, according to CDC data.

"We see all the animals, we have a party," Moreau said. "It's really the community coming together, supporting each other and raising money... to support people living with epilepsy."

Participants who give $25 to cover their costs for the walk will get a free T-shirt, and the knowledge they are helping to impact lives.

All proceeds from the walk go directly to programming for Houstonians living with epilepsy, from free medical clinics for the uninsured to sending hundreds of kids ages 8 to 19 to summer camp.

Walkers can register as an individual or as part of a team.

Click here to register for the 2024 Texas Epilepsy Walk Houston

Check in starts at 7 a.m. on April 13, with the walk happening from 8:15-9:30 a.m. A post-event party and awards ceremony are scheduled from 9:30-11:15 a.m.

Houston Zoo is located at 6200 Hermann Park Dr., in Houston.