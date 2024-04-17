Hermann Park officially opens newly renovated part of the park featuring carousel, rocket-ship slide

The Hermann Park Commons, an area once known as "Kush Corner" due to drug use, is officially open in Houston after years of planning and renovations.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's officially the start of a new life for a section of Houston's Hermann Park that's undergone years of planning, development, and reconstruction.

This is the first full week the Hermann Park Commons has been open to the public.

It's on the park's west side near Fannin and Cambridge and includes a new carousel, a rocket-ship slide, and plenty of places to relax.

"I work at (Memorial) Hermann (Hospital), and I've just been watching out of the window at this beautiful park being made," parkgoer Branden Messarra said. "It's just great."

The new and improved greenspace also features accessible spaces for all children to play, a splash area, and a renovated pavilion.

The entire project took eight years to complete, according to Hermann Park Conservancy President Doreen Stoller.

She also told ABC13 the improvements were funded by the conservancy's privately funded "Play Your Park" campaign.

"It has a little bit of something for everyone," Stoller said.

The Hermann Commons is located in a part of the park with a bit of a checkered past.

The area was once known as "Kush Corner" due to the heavy use of the synthetic drug in this part of the 110-year-old greenspace.

The issue came to a head in 2016 when 16 people were hospitalized after using the drug in this section of the park.

It's a very different scene nearly 10 years later.

"It's a nice addition to a part of the park that was underutilized," Messarra said.

The Hermann Commons is part of a long-term plan to improve the park.

A new dog park and the Japanese Garden preceded the completion of this new space.

Stoller said the next big project includes improving parking around the Houston Zoo but added that it will be 10 years before that is completed.

