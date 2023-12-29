DWI suspect accused of driving the wrong way for 12.4 miles on I-10 Katy Freeway

Pct. 5 said the car traveled approximately 12.4 miles the wrong way before stop strips were deployed near Highway 6. Fortunately, all other drivers managed to avoid the car.

Pct. 5 said the car traveled approximately 12.4 miles the wrong way before stop strips were deployed near Highway 6. Fortunately, all other drivers managed to avoid the car.

Pct. 5 said the car traveled approximately 12.4 miles the wrong way before stop strips were deployed near Highway 6. Fortunately, all other drivers managed to avoid the car.

Pct. 5 said the car traveled approximately 12.4 miles the wrong way before stop strips were deployed near Highway 6. Fortunately, all other drivers managed to avoid the car.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver accused of traveling the wrong way on the I-10 Katy Freeway on Friday morning was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Houston Transtar cameras captured law enforcement following the wrong-way driver around 2:30 a.m.

The driver was traveling westbound in the eastbound HOV lane near Dairy Ashford Road.

More video showed the driver traveling the wrong way just outside of the I-610 West Loop. Fortunately, all other drivers managed to avoid the car and there were no crashes.

Harris County Pct. 5 deputies were eventually able to stop the driver using stop strips.

Pct. 5 said the car traveled approximately 12.4 miles the wrong way before coming to a stop near Highway 6.

Deputies believe the driver started going the wrong way at Washington Avenue.

The driver was taken into custody for DWI. Investigators did not immediately release their name.