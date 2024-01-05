Gridlock Alert: Road closures, traffic hot spots to avoid during CFP National Championship weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Whether you're off to celebrate the College Football Playoff this weekend or have other plans, ABC13 has some traffic closures for you to keep in mind.

This weekend's gridlock alert includes the Highway 288 inbound and outbound ramps to the South Loop due to construction.

Traffic will be detoured to the feeder, but drivers can take Holmes as an alternate.

This is near NRG Park, so if you're headed to the College Football Playoff National Championship game on Monday, expect some delays.

You can also expect to see traffic backups on the Eastex Freeway and I-45 through Downtown.

CFP National Championship events at the George R. Brown Convention Center will cause some slowdowns on the freeway all weekend.

