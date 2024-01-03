Here's your guide to this weekend's 2024 CFP National Championship events

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We are just days away from the College Football Playoff National Championship game in Houston's NRG Stadium.

It's a highly-anticipated matchup between the No. 1 ranked Michigan Wolverines and the No. 2 Washington Huskies.

The CFP National Championship game is on Monday, Jan. 8, at NRG Stadium, but the fan events will kick off on Friday, Jan. 5, and end on Sunday, Jan. 7.

ABC13 has all you need to know for this weekend's big events.

Starting off strong at the George R. Brown Convention Center, Playoff Fan Central will take place all weekend. That is free and great for families.

The three-day event will feature games, pep rallies, E-Sports clinics, autograph signings, and exhibits that showcase college football history.

On Friday, the event will be from noon to 6 p.m., and on Saturday and Sunday, it will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Several acts are slated to perform their biggest hits at Shell Energy Stadium, and it's free on all three days.

On Friday, people can enjoy a special performance by Billboard's No. 1 kids artist for nearly a decade: Kidz Bop.

On Saturday, watch two-time Grammy-nominated female rapper Latto, Billboard award-winner Jack Harlow, special performances by Grammy award-winning hip-hop legend 2 Chainz, and "Lil Boo Thang" hitmaker Paul Russell.

The last day of the festivities will see county music's hottest artists, such as rising musician Megan Moroney, Grammy-nominated artist Jake Owen, and chart-topping fan favorite John Pardi.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. each day. Fans will need to pre-register for concert tickets on the CFBPlayoff mobile app to receive a concert QR code they can show on the day of the concert.

On Saturday morning, you can meet the players at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

The Rose Bowl champion will be available from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. and the Sugar Bowl champion from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

The fun doesn't stop there. On Sunday, fans can register for the Trophy Trot 5K and 10K, which supports the College Football Playoff Foundation's Extra Yards for Teachers.

The event will begin at 9 a.m. at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

Each Trophy Trot participant will receive a T-shirt and medal, and there will be multiple opportunities to win tickets to Monday's CFP National Championship.

To cap off Sunday night, you can head over to Union Station at Minute Maid Park for the Taste of Championship.

Attendees will be able to enjoy gourmet food and drinks prepared by Houston chefs starting at 5 p.m.

You can purchase tickets on the CFP website.

