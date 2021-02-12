Traffic

Winter weather problems reported on Houston-area roads

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We're keeping an eye on potentially dangerous locations and other trouble spots on Houston-area roads, as winter weather threatens the region.

Remember, if you come across a trouble spot, use extreme caution and slow down.

The following trouble spots have been reported by authorities and Houston Transtar:

FM-149 northbound at FM-1488 - Ice on roadway

FM-1774 northbound at FM-1486 - Ice on roadway

FM-1774 northbound at FM-1488 - Ice on roadway

UPDATED: Feb 12, 2021 at 7:20 a.m.

Live traffic map
