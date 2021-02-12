HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We're keeping an eye on potentially dangerous locations and other trouble spots on Houston-area roads, as winter weather threatens the region.
Remember, if you come across a trouble spot, use extreme caution and slow down.
The following trouble spots have been reported by authorities and Houston Transtar:
FM-149 northbound at FM-1488 - Ice on roadway
FM-1774 northbound at FM-1486 - Ice on roadway
FM-1774 northbound at FM-1488 - Ice on roadway
UPDATED: Feb 12, 2021 at 7:20 a.m.
RELATED: Driving on black ice: Tips for avoiding a hidden danger on the road
FULL FORECAST: ABC13 Weather
Live traffic map
Winter weather problems reported on Houston-area roads
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News