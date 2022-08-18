Houston firefighters battling 2-alarm apartment fire in Webster

WEBSTER, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston firefighters are performing an offensive attack to put out a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex in the Webster area.

Crews were battling Thursday's blaze at 240 El Dorado. The Houston Fire Department shared on Twitter that no injuries have been reported, but rain, thunder and lightning aren't making it easy.

It's unclear if weather played a factor in the fire, but a video showed multiple units affected.

HFD is urging people to avoid the area as they work to extinguish the flames.