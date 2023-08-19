38 Prairie View A&M students hospitalized due to heat-related illnesses at school event

More than three dozen students were hospitalized at the end of Panther Camp activities, after having symptoms of heat exhaustion, according to officials.

School officials said emergency medical professionals were immediately dispatched to the scene to treat students for heat-related illnesses.

Waller County officials told Eyewitness News that 38 patients were taken to the hospital, one of them was taken by Life Flight.

County officials said one of the patients was for trauma, and the remaining 37 were heat-related.

"It's very easy to overheat quickly in this Texas heat. We highly encourage everyone to stay indoors as much as possible," the Waller County Emergency Medical Services said.

PVAMU President Tomikia P. LeGrande posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying that school administrators are evaluating other programs planned for the future.

As a precaution, students are encouraged to monitor themselves and others for symptoms such as high body temperature, dizziness or fainting, confusion, and upset stomach. Individuals exhibiting these symptoms should call 911.