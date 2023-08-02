The Texas A&M Forest Service reports at least 200 acres were burned by the Snowhill Fire in San Jacinto County.

Snowhill Fire in San Jacinto County about 70% contained as 215 acres burn

SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- SkyEye has spotted firefighting aircraft flying above a wooded area in San Jacinto County, where a wildfire has already torched 215 acres of land by Wednesday afternoon.

As of 6:42 p.m., the Texas A &M Forest Service Incident Viewer reports the Snowhill Fire is 70% contained in an area just off FM-949 and Harrell Road.

It's not immediately known when the disaster was first reported or what caused it.

Eyewitness News has learned ground crews from numerous local fire departments are in the area, along with the U.S. and Texas A &M forest services.

Crews estimated about eight homes in the area are being threatened. They also note the fire is very active due to extremely dry conditions. San Jacinto County is one of 164 Texas counties under a burn ban, according to the Texas A &M Forest Service.

ABC13 chief meteorologist Travis Herzog reported southeast winds blowing at 10-15 mph at that point.

No injuries have been reported.