Car left mangled underneath moving truck on US 90 Alternate near Missouri City

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The southbound U.S. 90 Alternate near Missouri City is open again after a deadly crash blocked lanes for hours Thursday.

Houston police said the incident happening took place on the alternate route to U.S. 90 at Cravens Road. According to Houston TranStar, the incident was verified at 10:04 a.m.

Other details, including what may have led up to the crash or how many people were killed, were not immediately disclosed.

Houston TranStar considered the incident cleared by 2:38 p.m.

Earlier, Skyeye flew over the scene to capture long traffic backups in both directions as emergency workers responded. A silver Chevy sedan appeared wedged under a yellow Penske moving truck.



