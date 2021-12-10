US-59 at Bissonnet reopen after downed power lines across northbound lanes cause crash

U.S. 59 Southwest Freeway (northbound) @ Bissonnet, vehicle crash with downed power lines across all lanes. All northbound and southbound lanes are currently blocked. Find alternate route. #houtraffic



CC1 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 10, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Traffic is flowing normally again on the Southwest Freeway after downed power lines across northbound lanes of U.S. 59. caused a crash.Houston TranStar cameras captured all lanes of the freeway moving with drivers again just after 2 p.m. Friday.That wasn't the case more than an hour earlier when the crash happened on the freeway at Bissonnet.By 2:15 p.m., a couple of ramps were still closed.Police did not immediately give information on injuries.