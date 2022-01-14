crash

Multi-vehicle crash cleared on US 59 southbound at Beechnut in southwest Houston

Outbound Southwest Fwy. blocked due to multi-vehicle crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- All main lanes of the outbound U.S. 59 Southwest Freeway are flowing with traffic again after a crash involving a Houston Fire Department vehicle late Friday morning.

Houston TranStar verified the crash involving a heavy truck and two other vehicles at 10:22 a.m. on the southbound freeway at Beechnut Street.

It's not immediately known what led to the incident. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Traffic cameras fixed on that portion of the freeway captured other fire engines across the main lanes and motorists slowly going around the incident through the right shoulder.

The incident was cleared at 11:12 a.m. and traffic was moving again.

