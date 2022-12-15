Gridlock Alert: Expect road closures on I-45 this weekend due to construction

Plan ahead, drivers! Construction on the Gulf Freeway will have two lanes closed at Griggs Road. Check to see alternate routes.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Plan ahead, drivers! ABC13 is giving you a gridlock alert as we watch the roads for what might slow down your weekend plans.

The closure on I-45 Gulf Freeway begins Friday at 8 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m., according to Houston TranStar.

Two main lanes will be closed northbound at Griggs Road and Telephone Road, drivers with be detoured to Cypress Oak Drive.

This will back up into the south loop interchange, so try to take State Highway 288 or I-10 to get into the heart of downtown Houston.

You can see live updates on this weekend's construction schedule here.

