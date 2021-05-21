road closure

Don't let these weekend closures slow you down

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Plan ahead! There are a number of Houston-area closures that could slow down your weekend travels.

I-45 Gulf Freeway

One of the biggest daytime impacts is a total closure planned for the northbound and southbound lanes of I-45 in Dickinson and League City. The closure is scheduled from 9 p.m. Friday, May 21 to 10 a.m. Saturday, May 22. The FM 517 northbound entrance ramp and the FM 646 exit ramp will also be closed.

You can detour via the feeder roads or Highway 3.

Highway 288

The northbound connector ramp to Beltway 8 is scheduled for a total closure from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. until Sunday, May 23.

The closures are subject to change due to weather, emergency work or other events.

For more Houston-area weekend road construction, visit Houston Transtar.

