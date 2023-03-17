Be prepared! If you're traveling around downtown Houston, in the Galleria-area, or on parts of I-45 northbound this weekend, get ready for slowdowns.

Multiple Houston-area gridlock alerts could slow down your weekend plans

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Plan ahead! There are multiple gridlock alerts around Houston that could slow down your weekend plans.

Eastex Freeway

In downtown Houston, the southbound ramp from the I-69 Eastex Freeway onto the I-45 Gulf Freeway will close, beginning at 9 p.m. on Friday.

As an alternate route, drivers can stay on I-69 and use the direct connector ramp to US-288 southbound, then take South Loop to get back onto I-45.

The ramp is scheduled to reopen in time for Monday morning's commute.

South Loop

Another major closure is on the city's southeast side.

Crews will close the connector ramp from the South Loop eastbound to the I-45 Gulf Freeway northbound.

This closure will impact drivers heading into downtown Houston.

The ramp is scheduled to close at 8 p.m. Friday and reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

West Loop

In the Galleria area, TxDOT is closing the ramp from southbound I-610 West Loop to I-69.

To get around the closure, drivers can exit at Bissonnet and make a U-turn.

The ramp will close at 9 p.m. on Friday and is scheduled to reopen at 5 a.m. on Sunday.

Gulf Freeway

Traffic is sure to be slow after crews close two mainlanes on the I-45 Gulf Freeway northbound between Griggs Road and Telephone Road.

Wayside Drive at I-45 will also be closed.

TxDOT said the lanes are closing for bridge work.

The lanes will close at 8 p.m. Friday and reopen at 5 a.m. Monday.

For more information on Houston-area road closures, visit houstontranstar.org.