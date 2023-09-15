Heads up, drivers! This weekend's gridlock alert includes closures at the Southwest Freeway at West Loop and Highway 288 at Sims Bayou.

Gridlock Alert: Houston-area freeway closures to look out for this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This weekend's gridlock alert includes a Houston-area freeway closure you're probably already familiar with.

I-59 closure

Once again this weekend, the Southwest Freeway at the 610 West Loop will be closed in both directions.

This is because crews are building a new southbound connector ramp from I-59 to the Loop. It's part of a major makeover designed to relieve congestion and make the interchange safer.

The stretch of road will close from 8 p.m. on Friday and should reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday. To get around this, drivers can take Richmond Avenue or Westpark.

SH-288 closure

Another closure drivers should be aware of begins Friday night along Highway 288.

One inbound lane will be closed from Sims Bayou to Orem.

This is expected to last until Oct. 23 as part of ongoing construction at Sims Bayou.

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club! ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays. Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

On mobile, use two fingers to zoom in to specific roads. Live traffic map