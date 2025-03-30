2 dead after fiery wrong-way crash on Highway 288 at CR 58 in Brazoria County, Manvel PD says

MANVEL, Texas (KTRK) -- At least two people are dead following a fiery single-car crash that shut down the northbound lanes of Highway 288 on CR-58 in Brazoria County on Sunday, according to the Manvel Police Department.

Officials said police and the fire department responded to Highway 288 just before 3 a.m. just north of Croix Road. Once they arrived, the Tesla Model S was found engulfed in flames.

Officials said the driver was driving southbound in the northbound lanes before crashing into a concrete barrier. Manvel police said speeding may have been a factor.

The victims were identified 45-year-old Alexander Cromwell from Houston and 36-year-old Janica Oliphint of Pearland.

Houston TranStar cameras at noon on Sunday showed crews working to extinguish the flames after the car had reignited for a second time.

The crash's impact scattered debris across the lane, closing the northbound lanes. Drivers are being diverted to one lane of moving traffic in the area.

Officials did not give a time on when the lanes would re-open as crews work to clear the scene.

