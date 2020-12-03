traffic

6 of Texas' top 10 most congested freeways are in Houston area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Texas A&M Transportation Institute has released its annual roundup of the most congested roadways, and several Houston freeways are at the top of the list.
This year, I-35 in Austin has moved to number one on the list, replacing the West Loop in Houston.


Even though a Houston freeway dodged the top spot, six of the top ten worst freeways are here in the Houston area:

  • 1: IH 35 from US 290 to Ben White Boulevard - Austin


  • 2: 610 West Loop from Katy Freeway to Southwest Freeway

  • 3: Southwest Freeway from 610 West Loop to SH 288

  • 4: Woodall Rogers Freeay from US 75 to N. Beckley Avenue - Dallas

  • 5: Eastex Freeway from SH 288 to IH 10

  • 6: 610 North Loop between I-45 and the Katy Freeway


  • 7: Gulf Freeway inside Loop 610

  • 8: Stemmons Freeway from SH 183 to IH 30 - Dallas

  • 9: US 75 from IH 635 to Woodall Rogers Freeway - Dallas

  • 10: I-10 in downtown Houston


TTI uses traffic volumes and speed data to measure traffic congestion. TTI analyzes nearly 2,000 sections of Texas roadways every year to come up with the rankings.

