6 of Texas' top 10 most congested freeways are in Houston area

This year, I-35 in Austin has moved to number one on the list, replacing the West Loop in Houston.
Even though a Houston freeway dodged the top spot, six of the top ten worst freeways are here in the Houston area:
- 1: IH 35 from US 290 to Ben White Boulevard - Austin
- 2: 610 West Loop from Katy Freeway to Southwest Freeway
- 3: Southwest Freeway from 610 West Loop to SH 288
- 4: Woodall Rogers Freeay from US 75 to N. Beckley Avenue - Dallas
- 5: Eastex Freeway from SH 288 to IH 10
- 6: 610 North Loop between I-45 and the Katy Freeway
- 7: Gulf Freeway inside Loop 610
- 8: Stemmons Freeway from SH 183 to IH 30 - Dallas
- 9: US 75 from IH 635 to Woodall Rogers Freeway - Dallas
- 10: I-10 in downtown Houston
TTI uses traffic volumes and speed data to measure traffic congestion. TTI analyzes nearly 2,000 sections of Texas roadways every year to come up with the rankings.
Click here for the full story.