2 closures on Southwest Freeway at I-610 West Loop in the Galleria happening this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you have plans near the Galleria area this weekend, it looks like you'll be greeted with two major freeway closures.will close the northbound and southbound mainlanes of the I-69 Southwest Freeway at I-610 West Loop at two separate times.On Saturday, Sept. 18, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., crews will close the I-69 northbound mainlanes at I-610. The southbound mainlanes will shut down at the same time the following day.Crews will continue construction on the new I-69 northbound connector ramp to the West Loop going northbound, which spans over the mainlanes of the Southwest Freeway. This ramp is expected to open later this year.TxDOT said there will be more delays due to the roadwork including the closure of West Loop southbound frontage road.You can find a full list of the expected impacts onAs you gear up for the weekend, you may want to consider an alternate route. You'll also be seeing more police officers in the area to help with traffic control.