Roadwork begins on Shepherd Drive near the Southwest Freeway

By
Roadwork has begun on Shepherd Drive near the Southwest Freeway. Construction will stretch from Westheimer to US-59, an area with a lot of retail, restaurants, and traffic.

The road is not being widened, but new storm drains and water lines are being installed, and overhead utility lines will be relocated underground.

When the project is finished, pedestrians will be able to enjoy brick-paved crosswalks, widened sidewalks, pedestrian lighting, landscaping and street furniture like benches.

The project is expected to take two years to complete.

You'll want to take Kirby Drive as an alternate route.

