Prepare for major weekend closure at 610 West Loop and Southwest Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas -- The glorious weekend weather will no doubt see hordes of Houstonians taking to the roads. However, those traversing the Loop will face a weekend headache.
All northbound and southbound main lanes of I-69 Southwest Freeway at I-610 West Loop will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24 until 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27. These lane closures are part of the ongoing 610 West Loop/Southwest Freeway interchange project.
Construction crews will continue work on the new I-69 northbound connector ramp to I-610 West Loop northbound, which spans over all main lanes of I-69 Southwest Freeway. This ramp is anticipated to open later this year, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
