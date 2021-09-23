traffic delay

Prepare for major weekend closure at 610 West Loop and Southwest Freeway

EMBED <>More Videos

Get ready for major weekend closure on these 2 highways

HOUSTON, Texas -- The glorious weekend weather will no doubt see hordes of Houstonians taking to the roads. However, those traversing the Loop will face a weekend headache.

All northbound and southbound main lanes of I-69 Southwest Freeway at I-610 West Loop will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24 until 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27. These lane closures are part of the ongoing 610 West Loop/Southwest Freeway interchange project.

Construction crews will continue work on the new I-69 northbound connector ramp to I-610 West Loop northbound, which spans over all main lanes of I-69 Southwest Freeway. This ramp is anticipated to open later this year, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

For more on this story, visit our partners at Culturemap.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustonroad safetyfreewaytraffichighwayshouston culturemaproad repairculturemaptraffic delay
TRAFFIC DELAY
Don't get stuck in these traffic closures this weekend
'Extremely heavy' traffic on Gulf Fwy after truck crash
5 weekend traffic closures to know before you hit the road
Emergency repairs close 2 southbound US-59 lanes at Laura Koppe
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Show More
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
More TOP STORIES News