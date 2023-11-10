Major traffic backups after overturned 18-wheeler prompts complete closure on I-610 East Loop SB

An overturned 18-wheeler prompted a complete closure on I-610 East Loop southbound at Market Street Friday morning.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An overturned 18-wheeler along the East Loop is causing a messy commute for drivers Friday morning.

According to Houston TranStar, the incident was reported just before 9 a.m. along I-610 East Loop southbound at Market Street.

Transtar cameras show four Houston Fire Department hazmat vehicles responding to the scene, though it's unclear what, if any, chemicals were spilled on the roadway.

ABC13 is working to get information on any injuries or what led up to the crash.

