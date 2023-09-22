Overturned 18-wheeler's lost load causes heavy traffic delays on I-610 North Loop at I-45

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An overturned 18-wheeler's lost load is causing major delays for Houston drivers on Friday morning.

According to Houston Transtar, the crash was first reported on the I-610 North Loop westbound at the I-45 North Freeway at 5:10 a.m.

SkyEye flew over the scene, where broken glass and debris covered the freeway. It appeared the 18-wheeler was carrying a load of windows.

The right lane and exit ramp are closed as crews work to upright the 18-wheeler and clean up the mess. The Hardy Toll Road exits to the North Loop have also been closed to ease congestion.

At one point, backups stretched over five miles.

It's unclear what led up to the crash or if any injuries were reported.

Drivers can take the I-610 East Loop to I-10 as an alternate route.

