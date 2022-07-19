Crews rescue person trapped in SUV rollover on 290 in northwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Multiple crews are working to clear the scene where an SUV rolled over on 290 eastbound at the I-10 exit ramp in northwest Houston.On Tuesday, SkyEye spotted a vehicle on an exit ramp off the Northwest Freeway on its side. One person was spotted peeking out of the vehicle. Shortly after, multiple crews were seen trying to rescue another person who was trapped inside.It's unclear what led to the crash, or the extent of the victim's injuries.The crash has blocked off the I-10 connector. At this time, it's unknown how long it will take for the scene to clear.We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.