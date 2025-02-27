Overturned heavy truck shuts down several lanes of Highway 225 eastbound at I-610 Loop

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An overturned truck is slowing down drivers along Highway 225 eastbound Thursday morning.

Houston TranStar shows the incident was reported at about 10 a.m., shutting down all eastbound lanes just after I-610 Loop.

Units with the Houston Police Department are blocking that portion of the highway at the South Loop due to an overturned box truck on the outbound/eastbound lanes.

How the truck accident happened is still unclear.

TranStar also shows a separate incident involving a heavy truck impacting lanes along I-610 South Loop eastbound at Highway 225.

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.

Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.