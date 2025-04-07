All lanes reopened after crews clean up spill from crash involving 18-wheeler on I-610 North Loop EB

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A spill from a major crash led to heavy delays for commuters along the North Loop Monday morning.

Houston TranStar showed the three-vehicle crash happened at about 8:12 a.m. on I-610 eastbound near Gellhorn, involving an 18-wheeler. The incident was cleared at about 10:45 a.m.

SkyEye flew over the active scene, where it appeared the cab of a tractor was removed and being loaded on a flatbed. Some sort of fuel could be seen blocking several lanes.

At one point, only one left shoulder lane was getting by, but all lanes have since been reopened.

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.

Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.