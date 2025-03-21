Houston police investigating deadly Highway 6 accident that left car pinned under 18-wheeler

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating a fatal crash near Briarhills that shut down all southbound main lanes on Highway 6 early Friday morning.

According to Houston police, the crash happened at about 4:30 a.m. at 1100 South State Highway 6.

SkyEye captured overhead images of what appeared to be a car pinned under an 18-wheeler.

Investigators said a man driving a Honda Accord was traveling southbound when he hit a white 18-wheeler. The truck was exiting a parking lot and making a left turn across the main lanes when the crash occurred.

The driver of the 18-wheeler reportedly stopped and remained at the scene.

Paramedics pronounced the driver of the Honda dead at the scene.

Authorities determined that the truck driver was not impaired and released them after questioning.

The victim's identity has not been released yet.