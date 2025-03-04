13 Alert Traffic: 18-wheeler crash causes delay on Hardy Toll Road SB at Aldine Mail Route

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A big rig crash on the Hardy Toll Road caused a traffic headache for drivers on Tuesday morning as storms moved across the Houston area.

A crash involving a jackknifed 18-wheeler on the Hardy Toll Road at Aldine Mail Route left all southbound mainlanes closed.

According to Houston TranStar, the crash was first reported at 4:37 a.m. Three hours later, two lanes reopened, allowing traffic to slowly start moving through.

At last check, at least one right lane was still blocked as crews worked to clear concrete debris off the freeway. The 18-wheeler was towed away from the scene.

Drivers can take the I-45 North Freeway as an alternate route.

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.

Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app.

Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

On mobile, use two fingers to zoom in to specific roads.