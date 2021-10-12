traffic accident

I-10 eastbound near Heights Boulevard reopens after big rig crash

Jackknifed big rig causes headache for Katy Freeway morning commute

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Traffic is flowing again on I-10 eastbound near Heights Boulevard after a crash involving a big rig Tuesday shut down the freeway for hours during the morning commute.

All mainlanes of the freeway were closed until about 8:45 a.m.

Police at the scene said the wreck happened at about 3:30 a.m., when the road was wet from rain moving into the area.

The driver, Garrett Anderson, said that he had slowed down, but the road was slick and his tires slid.

Anderson told ABC13 he tried to correct it, but couldn't, and the big rig ended up jackknifed, hitting a wall.

Debris from the wall fell down to the ramp below, hitting a Houston Police Department unit and cracking one of its windows, according to authorities on scene.

No one was injured, including the officers and the truck driver.

The truck was empty. Anderson was headed to Pasadena.

Anderson said that he couldn't believe he walked away. "My old man was a driver. He was looking out for me today."

According to HPD, the driver will most likely be cited for the crash.

