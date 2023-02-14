SkyEye video shows aftermath of major crash blocking 610 West Loop at Southwest Fwy

The southbound lanes of 610 West Loop are closed after a major crash at Southwest Freeway.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The southbound lanes of 610 West Loop are closed after a major crash at the Southwest Freeway.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 Livestream.

SkyEye was over the scene Tuesday as police were seen blocking the mainlanes. This is all ahead of the evening rush hour that is already starting to build up.

Video showed an 18-wheeler and two other vehicles with damage. It's unclear if anyone was injured or what led to the crash.

Eyewitness News will continue to update this story with the latest details of the crash and when the highway will reopen.

