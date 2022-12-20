I-69 northbound at SH-288 near downtown shut down after 18-wheeler crash

If this is your route near downtown, you'll want to avoid it as a crash involving a semi has had the freeway shut down for hours.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The northbound lanes of I-69 at SH-288 near downtown are shut down after a crash involving an 18-wheeler on Tuesday morning.

Transtar cameras show the truck on its side.

The crash has been listed on Transtar's incidents page since 1:35 a.m., and four hours later, the wreck is still there.

You can take I-10 as an alternate.

