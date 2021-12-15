Granite cleared on North Freeway at West Road after lost load caused major delays

I-45 North Freeway (southbound) @ West Road, lost load of Granite has three lanes blocked. Expect delays. #houtraffic



CC1 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 15, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A lost load of granite has been cleared after it caused slowdowns for drivers on the North Freeway this morning.Crews worked to clean up the mess for hours. The lost load had been blocking three southbound lanes of I-45 at West Road since 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.It caused delays for drivers coming in from the Spring area and The Woodlands. At one point, traffic stretched past the Beltway.