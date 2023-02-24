Multiple I-610 South Loop lanes closed due to gasoline tanker fire near Stella Link

The flames have been extinguished. Crews now have to offload the gas onto another truck before it can be cleared from the freeway, which takes time.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Multiple lanes of the I-610 South Loop westbound at Stella Link Road near NRG Park have been closed for hours due to a fire involving a gasoline tanker.

Around 3:30 a.m. Friday, Houston firefighters said the driver had a blown tire, and when he pulled over, he noticed the tanker was on fire.

The driver reportedly tried to put the fire out himself, but wasn't able to and called 911.

The flames were extinguished quickly and none of the gas spilled, according to HFD. District Chief Mike Foster said 8,400 gallons of gas were on fire.

Crews now have to offload the gas onto another truck before it can be cleared from the freeway, which takes time.

In an update at 6:20 a.m., HFD said crews were still working to move the gas and the process was expected to take another two hours.