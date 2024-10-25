13 Alert Traffic: 2 major Houston freeway closures cause traffic delays for drivers

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Traffic is slow-moving for drivers across the Houston area on Friday morning due to two major crashes.

On the I-69 Eastex Freeway before Crosstimbers, all southbound lanes are closed following a deadly crash.

The crash happened around 3:18 a.m., according to Houston Transtar.

All southbound lanes on the I-45 North Freeway at Greens Road are also blocked due to another, unrelated crash.

Houston Transtar first reported that crash around 3:48 a.m.

Around 6:30 a.m., the drive time into Houston from the Humble area was at 88 minutes.

For both closures, drivers can take the Hardy Toll Road as an alternate route, though traffic is also slow on that route due to the influx of drivers.

It's unclear what led up to both crashes. Investigations are ongoing.

