13 Alert Traffic: All lanes of I-69 NB at Gessner reopen after 18-wheeler crash caused traffic delay

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A large portion of the I-69 Southwest Freeway, a major thoroughfare in the city of Houston, was shut down on Thursday morning due to a crash involving an 18-wheeler northbound at Gessner.

According to Houston Transtar, the crash was cleared at 8:22 a.m. and all lanes have since reopened. The crash was first reported shortly before 5:30 a.m.

At one point, backups on the freeway were over an hour long.

It appeared the 18-wheeler lost its load, though it's unclear what exactly led up to the crash.

