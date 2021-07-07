West Loop SB lanes reopen after crash near I-69

3900 W. Loop South (southbound), possible fatality crash has all lanes blocked. Find Alternate route. #houtraffic



CC1 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 7, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- All lanes of the West Loop have reopened after a possible fatal crash Wednesday afternoon.The crash happened in the 3900 block of the West Loop southbound. Houston police described the crash as a "possible fatality."Not further details have been released in the crash.According to TxDOT, the crash happened near a construction zone but did not involve any construction workers.The I-69/West Loop interchange was recently closed for a ramp installation project.