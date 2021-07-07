traffic accident

West Loop SB lanes reopen after crash near I-69

EMBED <>More Videos

Major crash blocking West Loop SB between Hwy 59 interchange

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- All lanes of the West Loop have reopened after a possible fatal crash Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened in the 3900 block of the West Loop southbound. Houston police described the crash as a "possible fatality."



Not further details have been released in the crash.

According to TxDOT, the crash happened near a construction zone but did not involve any construction workers.

The I-69/West Loop interchange was recently closed for a ramp installation project.

