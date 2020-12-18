Houston freeway closures planned this weekend, Here's what to avoid during the last-minute Christmas rush

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This weekend before Christmas, we have few closures that could slow you down as you finish up your Christmas to-do list.The 610 West Loop Southbound ramp onto US-59 Southbound is closed all weekend. That's the ramp that takes you from the Galleria area south toward Sugar Land.Also in the area, Richmond Avenue is closed both ways at 610. Use Westheimer instead, but expect heavy traffic there.Getting around Houston can sometimes be a challenge unless you know how to get around.ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.