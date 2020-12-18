traffic

Houston freeway closures planned this weekend, Here's what to avoid during the last-minute Christmas rush

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This weekend before Christmas, we have few closures that could slow you down as you finish up your Christmas to-do list.

The 610 West Loop Southbound ramp onto US-59 Southbound is closed all weekend. That's the ramp that takes you from the Galleria area south toward Sugar Land.

Also in the area, Richmond Avenue is closed both ways at 610. Use Westheimer instead, but expect heavy traffic there.

