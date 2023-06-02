Houston fire officials said a couple and their cat were rescued from the U-Haul. Investigators believe the tanker was slow-moving or broken down when the U-Haul slammed into it.

All northbound lanes of I-45 North Freeway closed after U-Haul slams into tanker at West Gulf Bank

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- All northbound lanes of the I-45 North Freeway are closed at West Gulf Bank Road after a crash involving a tanker truck.

Houston Transtar said the crash, which they are classifying as a hazmat spill involving two vehicles, was verified at 4:53 a.m. Friday.

According to Houston fire officials, a large U-Haul truck slammed into the back of a tanker truck.

A man, a woman, and their cat were in the U-Haul at the time of the crash, officials said.

It reportedly took HFD an hour to get the male driver out of the vehicle. He and the woman were taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Video from the scene shows the woman waiting with the cat as crews worked to get the man out of the U-Haul.

Investigators believe the tanker was slow-moving or broken down when the U-Haul slammed into the back end.

The total closure of the northbound lanes is causing a traffic headache for drivers headed north towards The Woodlands, Spring and Conroe.

Drivers can take the Hardy Toll Road as an alternate route.

