1 dead in 2-vehicle crash on W. Sam Houston Tollway northbound at Westheimer, deputies say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A deadly wreck between two vehicles has multiple lanes closed on the West Sam Houston Tollway Tuesday afternoon.

Harris County Precinct 5 deputies confirmed at least one person died in the crash on the northbound West Beltway at Westheimer Road.

Officials said traffic is being diverted to the frontage road, and drivers should expect delays as they work to clear the crash.

