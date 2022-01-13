Deputies looking into whether constructing worker was person fatally hit on US 90 near FM-2100

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the crash happened in the area of U.S. 90 and FM-2100 just outside of Crosby.
"An adult male pedestrian, struck by an 18-wheeler, has been pronounced deceased at the scene," a tweet by Gonzalez read.
The sheriff added that deputies are looking into whether the victim was a construction worker at the site.
U.S. 90 is closed just east of FM-2100. It's not immediately known how long the roadway will remain closed.
SkyEye over the scene spotted the big rig stopped on the side of the road.
Units are at the scene of a fatal crash at US 90/FM 2100. An adult male pedestrian, struck by an 18-wheeler, has been pronounced deceased at the scene. The deceased male was possibly a construction worker at the site. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/BPhTmqoODK— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 13, 2022
