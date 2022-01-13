pedestrian killed

Deputies looking into whether constructing worker was person fatally hit on US 90 near FM-2100

By
18-wheeler hits and kills man on US 90 in NE Harris Co.

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man died when he was hit by an 18-wheel truck on a highway in northeast Harris County on Thursday.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the crash happened in the area of U.S. 90 and FM-2100 just outside of Crosby.

"An adult male pedestrian, struck by an 18-wheeler, has been pronounced deceased at the scene," a tweet by Gonzalez read.

The sheriff added that deputies are looking into whether the victim was a construction worker at the site.

U.S. 90 is closed just east of FM-2100. It's not immediately known how long the roadway will remain closed.

SkyEye over the scene spotted the big rig stopped on the side of the road.



