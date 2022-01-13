Deputies looking into whether constructing worker was person fatally hit on US 90 near FM-2100

Units are at the scene of a fatal crash at US 90/FM 2100. An adult male pedestrian, struck by an 18-wheeler, has been pronounced deceased at the scene. The deceased male was possibly a construction worker at the site. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/BPhTmqoODK — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 13, 2022

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man died when he was hit by an 18-wheel truck on a highway in northeast Harris County on Thursday.According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the crash happened in the area of U.S. 90 and FM-2100 just outside of Crosby."An adult male pedestrian, struck by an 18-wheeler, has been pronounced deceased at the scene," a tweet by Gonzalez read.The sheriff added that deputies are looking into whether the victim was a construction worker at the site.U.S. 90 is closed just east of FM-2100. It's not immediately known how long the roadway will remain closed.SkyEye over the scene spotted the big rig stopped on the side of the road.