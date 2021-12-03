car fire

1 killed in fiery 18-wheeler crash on Hardy Toll Road during morning commute

EMBED <>More Videos

Big rig wreckage blocks inbound Hardy Toll Road for hours

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Traffic on the Hardy Toll Road slowly got back to normal Friday hours after a big rig was involved in a fiery crash that killed its driver.

Mainlanes of the inbound and outbound Hardy Toll Road at Aldine Bender were cleared at 12:09 p.m., according to Houston TranStar.

Crews had spent the morning trying to clear the charred wreckage since the crash happened at about 5:30 a.m.

According to authorities, the driver veered off the road and hit the retaining wall on the inbound Hardy Toll Road. The 18-wheeler then went over the wall, crashed and erupted into flames.



Houston TranStar cameras captured the large fire burning during the morning commute. No other vehicles were involved.

It's unknown why the 18-wheeler veered off the road and into the wall.

The incident also required a hazmat response. By 12:30 p.m., some towing crews were still at the scene in the late stages of the cleanup, though motorists were still able to pass through.

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays. Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

Live traffic map

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustonsemi crashfirefreewaycar fire
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAR FIRE
Woman killed in fiery 3-vehicle crash on W. Gulf Bank
Video shows TX police officers pull man from burning car
Truck explodes when driver refills lighter while smoking
Truck falls 100 feet off I-610 ramp before bursting into flames
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Show More
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
Texas A&M pulls out of Gator Bowl due COVID-19 issues, injuries
Much warmer weather on the way
Restaurants open on Christmas Day
More TOP STORIES News