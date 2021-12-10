Southwest Freeway northbound before West Loop back open after 5-car crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A major Houston interchange was blocked for a large part of the commute Friday morning after a five-car crash on the inbound Southwest Freeway before the West Loop.The freeway reopened at about 9:20 a.m.The crash involved an 18-wheeler, and a hazmat spill was reported.There was no word on injuries.Drivers heading into town now need not worry. Traffic is on the move again.