Southwest Freeway northbound before West Loop back open after 5-car crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A major Houston interchange was blocked for a large part of the commute Friday morning after a five-car crash on the inbound Southwest Freeway before the West Loop.
The freeway reopened at about 9:20 a.m.
The crash involved an 18-wheeler, and a hazmat spill was reported.
There was no word on injuries.
Drivers heading into town now need not worry. Traffic is on the move again.
