traffic accident

Southwest Freeway northbound before West Loop back open after 5-car crash

EMBED <>More Videos

5-car crash blocks Southwest Freeway NB at West Loop

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A major Houston interchange was blocked for a large part of the commute Friday morning after a five-car crash on the inbound Southwest Freeway before the West Loop.

The freeway reopened at about 9:20 a.m.

The crash involved an 18-wheeler, and a hazmat spill was reported.

There was no word on injuries.

Drivers heading into town now need not worry. Traffic is on the move again.

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays. Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.
Live traffic map

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustoncar crashsemi crashfreewaytraffic accidentcrash
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENT
11 taken to hospital after 6-vehicle chain reaction crash on I-10
Overturned big rig carrying concrete forces shutdown on Hwy 225
Man who caused rollover throws himself off overpass, deputies say
Man hit and killed by passing drivers after car breaks down
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Show More
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
Texas A&M pulls out of Gator Bowl due COVID-19 issues, injuries
Cool morning with mild afternoon temperatures
Restaurants open on Christmas Day
More TOP STORIES News