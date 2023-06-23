Carbon monoxide poisoning suspected when HFD find 1 person dead in NW Houston apartment

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Fire Department said it found a generator inside an apartment in the city's northwest side when they responded to a deadly carbon monoxide poisoning case on Thursday.

The video above is the ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel.

According to HFD, the call came in at about 11 a.m. regarding 6500 West 43rd, which is located along the US-290 Northwest Freeway.

One person died at the scene and six others were rushed to a nearby emergency room, fire officials said.

All of the patients are adults in their 20s and 30s. HFD added that three of them are more critical than the other three.

HFD's hazardous materials team also responded.

Firefighters could not immediately say whether storm-related power outages were tied to the incident.