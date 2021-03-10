Houston booms as a top US startup hot spot, real estate ranking says

Houston is a bustling hub for startup activity - and the numbers don't lie.
A new ranking from real estate investment marketplace Roofstock places Houston at No. 10 among the major U.S. metro areas with the highest rates of startup formation. Roofstock's ranking, based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau, puts the Houston area's startup formation rate at 9.48 percent. The startup formation rate refers to the number of new businesses in a given year divided by the total number of businesses.
Here's the other Houston startup data cited by Roofstock:
Annual number of startup formations: 9,214
Annual number of jobs created by startups: 55,475
Number of jobs created by startups as a share of all new jobs: 14.44 percent
"In the past years, Houston has seen a massive burst in its startup ecosystem. ... Houston is one of the best places in the United States for entrepreneurs to launch and grow a business," Houston-based app developer Bixlabs says.
