Business

Houston leads the way as a top metro for minority-owned startups

HOUSTON, Texas -- Both Houston and the state of Texas earned high rankings on a recent study by Self Financial that looked at the percentage of minority-owned startups in regions across the U.S.

"Today, there are nearly 170 thousand minority-owned startups in the U.S., employing over 700 thousand people and generating close to $100 billion in annual revenue," the report said. "Based on demographic trends, these numbers are likely to grow as the population continues to diversify on racial and ethnic lines."

According to the report, about 30 percent of startups in Greater Houston are minority-owned. This is the fifth highest percentage in the country. There are nearly 5,600 minority-owned startups in the MSA, employing more than 22,700 people and bringing in more than $3.1 billion annually, the report found.

The video above is from a previous related story.

For more on this story, visit our partners at Houston CultureMap.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesshoustontexas newshoustonbusinesssmall businessblack owned businesshouston culturemapculturemap
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Baby abandoned on the side of the road found by Amazon driver
Silver Alert issued for 72-year-old woman
Man shot to death outside his NW Houston apartment
1 dead after falling out of pickup on Gulf Freeway
Suspected drunk driver crashes into firetruck before chase
Supporters' words may haunt Trump at impeachment trial
Truck crash blocks part of Southwest Frwy near West Loop
Show More
2 deputies, firefighter injured in N. Harris Co. apartment fire
Authorities investigate blast at anti-gay California church
Looking back on deadly blast that rocked Houston 1 year ago
Thick fog blankets SE Texas this morning
Inauguration sows doubt among QAnon conspiracy theorists
More TOP STORIES News