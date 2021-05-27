animal cruelty

11 puppies in heat distress dumped outside Houston SPCA

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Eleven puppies and their mom were taken in and cared for by the Houston Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Thursday after being dumped outside of the shelter. The dogs appeared to be in heat distress, according to a Facebook post by the animal protection organization.

One of the puppies had a temperature of 104.1. The shelter said its veterinary team is examining the puppies and their mom while keeping them safe and cool indoors.

The shelter shared several images of the litter receiving care from the team.



"If you can no longer care for your pets, please make arrangements for their care. Abandoning your pet is illegal," the shelter wrote on Facebook.

There was no word on if the dogs would be available for adoption.

On a normal day, the Houston SPCA gets around 25-30 calls reporting animal cruelty. The shelter was founded in 1924 and is the city's first and largest animal protection organization and shelter.

