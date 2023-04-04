Kashmere Gardens robbery and shooting leaves man injured, Houston police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was robbed and left injured with a gunshot wound in the Kashmere Gardens area, the Houston Police Department said on Tuesday.

The video above is the ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel.

HPD tweeted just before 5 p.m. that its Northeast Patrol officers were called to the 3800 block of Dabney Street, which is between Crane and Collingsworth streets.

The only information police offered early on is that a man was shot during a holdup and later transported to the hospital, where he's stable.

Details about who may be responsible for the act were not immediately disclosed.

ABC13's Neighborhood Safety Tracker data shows the designated area where the shooting unfolded has a four-year average of 146 robberies.

In the last 12 months, 127 holdups were reported. In 2022, 119 robberies took place, which is a drop compared to 119 from 2021.

The designated area where the data was collected also includes Huntington Place, Wilshire Place, and Liberty Gardens.

Eyewitness News is working to collect facts on the robbery case in northeast Houston. Tune into ABC13 newscasts throughout the afternoon for live updates.